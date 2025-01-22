StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Free Report ) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.