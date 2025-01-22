Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

TSE:POW opened at C$43.35 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 91.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.32). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of C$5.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

