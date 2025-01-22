Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Bank of America began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Camping World Trading Down 1.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. Camping World has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -72.46%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

