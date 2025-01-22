Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ready Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

