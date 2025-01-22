Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th.
PARA stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $15.70.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
