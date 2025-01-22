Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $155,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

