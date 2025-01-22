iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.73% of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

