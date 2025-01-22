AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.44. 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

AlphaVest Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of AlphaVest Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 16.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 108.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 291,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

