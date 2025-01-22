REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.57. 253,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 164,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

