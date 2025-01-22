Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Arrow Exploration Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36.

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.