Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $76.65. 16,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 9,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.78.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $19.3361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,790.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.59% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

