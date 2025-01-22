Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.28. 48,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 50,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.