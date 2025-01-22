Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.94 and last traded at $59.64. Approximately 15,071,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,242,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -350.82.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s payout ratio is currently -8,482.35%.
