iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.64. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

