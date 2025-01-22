Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Trading Up 26.8% – Here’s Why

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 26.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
