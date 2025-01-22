Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.16 and traded as high as $26.72. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF ( OTCMKTS:HEAT Free Report ) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.59% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

