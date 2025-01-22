Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.16 and traded as high as $26.72. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.
Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.
Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF
SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.
