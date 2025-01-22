ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

