ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.66.
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.
About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.