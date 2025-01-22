STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.17. 45,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 34,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95.

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

