Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share and revenue of $392,620.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SMG opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.05 and a beta of 1.73. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $2,125,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,553,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,866,984.34. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,390,090.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,399.68. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,227 shares of company stock worth $4,410,268. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

