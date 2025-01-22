Hess (HES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $2,833,120.00 billion for the quarter.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hess Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HES opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.18. Hess has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,465 shares in the company, valued at $33,914,927. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

