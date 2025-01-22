Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $3,680,150.00 billion for the quarter. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance at ~$3.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $87.57 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

