Corning (GLW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $3,761,910.25 billion for the quarter. Corning has set its Q4 guidance at $0.53-0.57 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

