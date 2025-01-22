Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $1,078,346.88 billion for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.250-10.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $9.25-10.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $173.73 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.07 and its 200 day moving average is $229.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,326.96. This represents a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

