Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $4,317,573.71 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

