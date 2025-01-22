American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Scotiabank raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

AAL opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,521 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

