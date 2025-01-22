Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTE

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of -438.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Astec Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.