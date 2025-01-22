Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

