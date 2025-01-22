Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.45.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
