Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for about 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

