Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 million, a P/E ratio of -67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

In related news, CFO Kelly Georgevich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,449. The trade was a 10.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,080. The trade was a 52.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,859 shares of company stock worth $32,684,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 37.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

