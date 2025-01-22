Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Avinger has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.45.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.21. Avinger had a negative net margin of 261.06% and a negative return on equity of 5,527.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

