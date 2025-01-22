Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.