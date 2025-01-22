ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance
Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.01. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $19.00.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
