ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.01. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $19.00.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 144,088 shares during the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

