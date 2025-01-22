Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.45. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 65.30% and a negative net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -11.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allbirds stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIRD Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

