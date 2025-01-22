Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.61.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $264.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 0.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,455. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,035,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.