Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

