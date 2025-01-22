Analyzing Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) & Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB)

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Brands has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fomento Económico Mexicano and Primo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Económico Mexicano 0 3 1 0 2.25 Primo Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus price target of $126.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Primo Brands has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Fomento Económico Mexicano’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fomento Económico Mexicano is more favorable than Primo Brands.

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Primo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Económico Mexicano 3.22% 8.37% 3.79% Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62%

Dividends

Fomento Económico Mexicano pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Brands pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Primo Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Económico Mexicano $41.58 billion 0.73 $3.89 billion $3.90 21.81 Primo Brands $4.84 billion 2.59 $238.10 million $1.61 20.50

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Brands. Primo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fomento Económico Mexicano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of collers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. Further, it operates small-box retail and food convenience chain stores in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands under the k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, and ok.) names, as well as pretzels under the Ditsch name. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

About Primo Brands

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

