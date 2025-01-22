Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) versus Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Partners and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.24%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $1.31 billion 0.96 $433.64 million $13.18 3.17 Capital Clean Energy Carriers $360.59 million 2.77 $47.21 million $1.30 13.85

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 30.48% 13.66% 7.43% Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24%

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

