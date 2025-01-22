Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,649.47. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $54,972.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,847.62. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,869 shares of company stock valued at $735,673. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $403.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.13 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

