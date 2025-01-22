OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

OGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TSE OGC opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.81. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 404.00 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

