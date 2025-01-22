The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Manitowoc Price Performance

NYSE MTW opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.49 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 66,013 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 217,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

