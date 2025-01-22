Financial Analysis: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mexco Energy and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Talos Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $15.94, suggesting a potential upside of 49.64%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and Talos Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.61 million 4.08 $1.35 million $0.57 23.08 Talos Energy $1.87 billion 1.02 $187.33 million $0.54 19.73

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 17.59% 6.94% 6.37% Talos Energy 3.95% -1.98% -0.86%

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

