HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIVE. Roth Mkm began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $450.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 3.46. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.