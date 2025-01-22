Comparing Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fujitsu and Princeton Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.28 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp $72.44 million 3.17 $11.99 million $1.75 19.17

Dividends

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp.

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Princeton Bancorp pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fujitsu and Princeton Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 0.00 Princeton Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Princeton Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Princeton Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Princeton Bancorp is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Princeton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 6.94% 13.88% 7.69% Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fujitsu beats Princeton Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, online banking, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, mobile banking, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

