Analyzing OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hope Bancorp and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 OptimumBank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. OptimumBank has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given OptimumBank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 9.81% 5.52% 0.65% OptimumBank 19.62% 14.10% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and OptimumBank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $1.09 billion 1.35 $133.67 million $0.84 14.52 OptimumBank $39.23 million 1.20 $6.28 million $1.32 3.53

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

