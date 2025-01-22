Head to Head Comparison: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24% Diana Shipping 5.36% 4.42% 1.89%

Risk & Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.20%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

Dividends

Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Diana Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diana Shipping pays out 133.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capital Clean Energy Carriers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Diana Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $360.59 million 2.77 $47.21 million $1.30 13.85 Diana Shipping $262.10 million 0.86 $49.84 million $0.03 60.19

Diana Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Capital Clean Energy Carriers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Diana Shipping on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

