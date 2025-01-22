Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.01. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

