PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

PROS Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. PROS has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PROS by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 345.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,856 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in PROS by 29.5% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 68,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

