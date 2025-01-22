Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) versus Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Financial Contrast

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.84% 134.28% 17.61% Cepton -143.32% N/A -36.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Cepton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cepton 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Cepton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Cepton”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.66 billion 2.14 $171.30 million $2.15 19.88 Cepton $17.87 million 2.92 -$48.55 million ($1.74) -1.87

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Cepton on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

