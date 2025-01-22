BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

