Morgan Stanley Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $73.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QSR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

Shares of QSR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

